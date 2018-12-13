Sabre Corp (SABR) Position Trimmed by Stelliam Investment Management LP

Stelliam Investment Management LP lowered its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Stelliam Investment Management LP owned about 0.20% of Sabre worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Sabre by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,591. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, VP Jami Kindle sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $227,129.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,188.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,137 shares of company stock worth $2,596,288. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sabre Corp (SABR) Position Trimmed by Stelliam Investment Management LP” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/sabre-corp-sabr-position-trimmed-by-stelliam-investment-management-lp.html.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.