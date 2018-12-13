SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $110.65 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.72.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.97) EPS. Analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $205.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

