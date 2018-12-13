Saint Jean Carbon (SJL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc researches, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the graphite, gold, molybdenum, lithium, copper, and rhenium properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Torch River Resources Ltd.

