salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Position Cut by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 18,269 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.8% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $16,510,177.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,159.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,617 shares of company stock valued at $66,126,400. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.96. 1,015,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,967. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.69, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Position Cut by Soros Fund Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/salesforce-com-inc-crm-position-cut-by-soros-fund-management-llc.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.