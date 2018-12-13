Sandler Capital Management Acquires 252,051 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,001 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,051 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned about 1.05% of Mellanox Technologies worth $41,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLNX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLNX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.95. 70,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,879. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $514,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $425,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

MLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

