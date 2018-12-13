Sandler Capital Management Sells 345,843 Shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Sandler Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345,843 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Entegris worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Entegris by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. 65,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,334. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/sandler-capital-management-sells-345843-shares-of-entegris-inc-entg.html.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.