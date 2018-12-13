SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (SCHYY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SCHYY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue; and luxury and mid-market retail malls with approximately 800 shops.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.