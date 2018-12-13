Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,072,263 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 3,575,509 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,129,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAND. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

