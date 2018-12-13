Sanofi (SAN) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Societe Generale set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.00 ($96.51).

Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

