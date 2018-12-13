Sarissa Capital Management LP Sells 308,000 Shares of Shire PLC (SHPG)

Sarissa Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308,000 shares during the quarter. Shire accounts for approximately 0.0% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sarissa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shire were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHPG. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Shire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Shire by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHPG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 target price on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

Shares of SHPG traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,175. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shire PLC has a fifty-two week low of $123.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.47.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shire PLC will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shire Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

