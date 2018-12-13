Saya Management LP Purchases 10,500 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Saya Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up 11.2% of Saya Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Saya Management LP owned about 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,786,000 after acquiring an additional 134,039 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,959,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,760,000 after buying an additional 334,869 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $277,086,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,273,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,315,000 after buying an additional 177,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,150,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,470,000 after buying an additional 118,966 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $195.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 43,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.39 per share, with a total value of $5,181,526.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,646.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 763 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $95,581.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 407,198 shares of company stock valued at $48,834,691 and sold 24,805 shares valued at $3,968,906. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $118.23. 3,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $282.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

