SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce sales of $472.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.62 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $443.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $189.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $180.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.22. 817,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,533. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $177.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,361,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 19,785 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $3,267,097.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,460.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,017 shares of company stock valued at $90,372,570. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

