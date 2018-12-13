SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce sales of $472.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.62 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $443.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $189.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $180.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.
Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.22. 817,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,533. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $177.67.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,361,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 19,785 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $3,267,097.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,460.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,017 shares of company stock valued at $90,372,570. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services.
Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.