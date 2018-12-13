Schlumberger (SLB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 139,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

