Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 426 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 622.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,466,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after buying an additional 204,831 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,169,000 after buying an additional 110,687 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $110.65 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

