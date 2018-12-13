Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,071,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after buying an additional 797,195 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

