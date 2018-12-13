Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 196,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,087,000 after purchasing an additional 194,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after acquiring an additional 162,016 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 657,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 161,059 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

JLL stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.71. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

