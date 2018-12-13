Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 9,443 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

NYSE:SKT opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $203,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,479.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,385.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $382,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/schroder-investment-management-group-purchases-9443-shares-of-tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-skt.html.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.