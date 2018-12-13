Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2222 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/schwab-fundamental-u-s-broad-market-index-etf-fndb-declares-dividend-increase-0-22-per-share.html.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.