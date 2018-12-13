Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Stake Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,504,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,585,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 179,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $842,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $50.18 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.1282 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/schwab-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-schz-stake-lifted-by-ep-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.