Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3302 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

SCHX opened at $63.12 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

