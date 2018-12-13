Scopia Capital Management LP Trims Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Scopia Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 686,343 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics makes up 1.5% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned 3.20% of PTC Therapeutics worth $75,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,929,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,746. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

