Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $30.20 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Stock

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 856,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,203,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Gaming and Leisure Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 164,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 105,169 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,219,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 198,707 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 693,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,181,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Marshall III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,609.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,943.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $873,910. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 198,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,841. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

