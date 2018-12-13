Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 165,500 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,106,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Hubbell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 16.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hubbell by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 156.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.55 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,905.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.82 per share, with a total value of $100,215.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,676.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.72. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

