Scott Fenster Sells 500 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Scott Fenster sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,610,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,086,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,319,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 28,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 739,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 737,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,985,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,101,000 after purchasing an additional 588,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a $71.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/scott-fenster-sells-500-shares-of-equity-residential-eqr-stock.html.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.