Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Parsley Energy Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $686,436,000 after purchasing an additional 901,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,220,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,208,000 after buying an additional 865,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $406,938,000 after buying an additional 2,112,853 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $317,442,000 after buying an additional 148,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,853,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490 in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.