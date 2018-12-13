SecureCoin Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One SecureCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. SecureCoin has a total market cap of $25,729.00 and $5.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SecureCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00018569 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000122 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin Profile

SecureCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 9,636,341 coins. The official website for SecureCoin is www.securechain.com. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecureCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

