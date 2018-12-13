Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires 1,776,477 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776,477 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.45% of Trimble worth $158,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $392,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $752,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 97,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 86,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Trimble stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. 1,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,342. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.12 million. Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James A. Kirkland sold 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $562,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,035.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $63,774.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,499.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,242 shares of company stock worth $744,907. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

