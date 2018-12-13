Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires 2,668,708 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,668,708 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises 1.8% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 2.96% of Brown & Brown worth $244,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,688,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,765,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after buying an additional 750,573 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 873,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 723,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,824,000 after buying an additional 610,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,870,000 after buying an additional 268,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

In related news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 3,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.82 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

