Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,129 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.9% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $395,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $152.88. 70,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Nomura dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $203.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.05.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

