Sempra Energy (SRE) & ROTORK PLC/ADR (RTOXY) Head to Head Contrast

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROTORK PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sempra Energy and ROTORK PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy -3.33% 9.33% 2.63% ROTORK PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sempra Energy and ROTORK PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy $11.21 billion 2.85 $257.00 million $5.42 21.52 ROTORK PLC/ADR $827.31 million 3.50 $71.67 million $0.55 24.16

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ROTORK PLC/ADR. Sempra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ROTORK PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sempra Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ROTORK PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sempra Energy pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ROTORK PLC/ADR pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sempra Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Sempra Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sempra Energy and ROTORK PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 ROTORK PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sempra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $123.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Sempra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sempra Energy is more favorable than ROTORK PLC/ADR.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats ROTORK PLC/ADR on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. This segment also sells, distributes, and transports natural gas. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas. The company's Sempra South American Utilities segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in electric transmission, distribution, and generation infrastructure facilities. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas transmission pipelines; liquid petroleum gas and ethane systems; electric generation facilities; a natural gas distribution utility; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals, as well as associated storage terminals. The company's Sempra Renewables segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in LNG, and natural gas midstream assets and operations in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ROTORK PLC/ADR

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls. It also provides pneumatic and hydraulic rotary and linear, electro-hydraulic, subsea, and vane-type pneumatic valve actuators, as well as smart valve monitoring and control systems. In addition, the company offers manual and motorized multi-turn gearboxes and quarter-turn gearboxes; and worm gear quarter-turn, subsea quarter-turn, and override quarter-turn gear operators, as well as mounting brackets, extension shafts, pedestals, and accessories for the valve and actuator industry. Further, it provides instrumentation and control products, such as pneumatic pressure regulators, electro-pneumatic transducers, pneumatic air volume boosters, and pneumatic relays. Additionally, the company offers pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, slide valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. It also provides emergency and planned service, including installation, commissioning, and upgrading control systems, as well as troubleshooting and repair of damaged or deteriorating assets; and actuator overhauls, shutdown outages, preventative maintenance, technical support, and training services. It primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.