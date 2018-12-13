Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,626 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,347,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5,266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,138,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,852,000 after purchasing an additional 147,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,742,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,363 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $116.66 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $3,199,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,024,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $1,335,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,998,978.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

