Senator Investment Group LP Acquires 584,028 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. XPO Logistics accounts for about 2.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned 1.30% of XPO Logistics worth $188,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.10. 61,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,513. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/senator-investment-group-lp-acquires-584028-shares-of-xpo-logistics-inc-xpo.html.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.