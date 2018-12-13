Senator Investment Group LP Purchases New Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,890,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.13% of State Street at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,604.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,855.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,969.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.25. 4,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,211. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

