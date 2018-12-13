SendGrid Inc (SEND) Insider Sells $747,970.08 in Stock

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $747,970.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sameer Dholakia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of SendGrid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $577,976.88.

On Monday, October 8th, Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of SendGrid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $533,645.32.

Shares of SEND stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. SendGrid Inc has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.32.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. SendGrid had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SendGrid by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SendGrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SendGrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SendGrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SendGrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. First Analysis downgraded shares of SendGrid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SendGrid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

