Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $4.04 Million Stake in IBM (IBM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,686 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA's holdings in IBM were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank increased its position in shares of IBM by 214.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,123,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 766,478 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 12.4% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of IBM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 56,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of IBM by 24.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,854,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,649,000 after acquiring an additional 359,868 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $121.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. IBM has a 52 week low of $114.09 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

IBM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of IBM from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

In other IBM news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 4,311 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.02 per share, for a total transaction of $495,851.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty bought 8,500 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.51 per share, with a total value of $998,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,853.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing.

