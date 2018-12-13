Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $2.77 Million in Raytheon (RTN) Stock

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Raytheon by 16.1% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 16.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

RTN stock opened at $171.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $162.31 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

