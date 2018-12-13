Sequence Price Tops $0.0237 (SEQ)

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Sequence coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges. Sequence has a market cap of $1.09 million and $3,330.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sequence has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sequence alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00014132 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,978.63 or 5.72934970 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00084947 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004226 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sequence Profile

Sequence is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Sequence’s total supply is 46,190,209 coins. Sequence’s official website is duality.solutions. Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain.

Sequence Coin Trading

Sequence can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sequence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sequence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sequence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sequence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sequence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.