ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will announce $717.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.00 million. ServiceNow reported sales of $546.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.12.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $373,297.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $6,384,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,687 shares of company stock worth $36,918,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 83.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.24, a PEG ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.28. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $121.66 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

