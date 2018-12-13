ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Sold by Valinor Management L.P.

Valinor Management L.P. lessened its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 251,717 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.6% of Valinor Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Valinor Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $69,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,257,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $480,663,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.2% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,871,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,177,000 after purchasing an additional 434,571 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $2,055,927.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,772.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 39,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $7,132,617.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,819.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,687 shares of company stock valued at $36,918,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.12.

NOW opened at $187.64 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $121.66 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

