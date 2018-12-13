Sessa Capital IM L.P. Grows Position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,719 shares during the period. Aptevo Therapeutics accounts for about 0.5% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 399,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 131,804 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 441,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.35.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.44% and a negative return on equity of 78.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APVO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

