Sessa Capital IM L.P. Trims Position in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. lowered its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,569 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties makes up approximately 9.6% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $73,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,409,000 after purchasing an additional 93,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 92,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,356,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 108,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,031,000 after purchasing an additional 127,025 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JBGS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director University Yale sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $4,019,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO James Lee Iker sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $894,840.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,090 shares of company stock worth $52,463,588. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.03. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

