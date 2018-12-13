SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,283 Shares of HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $64,123,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 221,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 206,826 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 25.2% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 795,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,775,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $16,611,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 10.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 338,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,407,000 after buying an additional 32,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $119.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $136.10 on Thursday. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -133.43 and a beta of 1.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.37). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $530,541.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $3,993,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,005 shares of company stock worth $16,580,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

