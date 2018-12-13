SG Americas Securities LLC Has $934,000 Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,392 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $2,906,359.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,538.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,236,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,132 shares of company stock worth $8,241,908. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

