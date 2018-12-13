Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SHLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 80.40%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 119.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,766,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,507 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,942,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,954,000 after purchasing an additional 665,782 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,021,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 852,367 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,420,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,515,000 after purchasing an additional 349,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,151,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.