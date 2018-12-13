Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,914 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

