Shivom (OMX) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Shivom has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX and Kucoin. Shivom has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $637.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 664,101,680 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

