Shopify Inc (SHOP) is Scge Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Scge Management L.P. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166,194 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 8.7% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Shopify worth $103,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Shopify by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shopify by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,180,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Shopify by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.13. 18,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,382. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $100.40 and a 52 week high of $176.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -390.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $185.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shopify Inc (SHOP) is Scge Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/shopify-inc-shop-is-scge-management-l-p-s-3rd-largest-position.html.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.