Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.62

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 32365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 21.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Shore Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.62” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/shore-bancshares-shbi-sets-new-12-month-low-at-14-62.html.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.