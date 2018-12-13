Short Interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Rises By 1.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,151,093 shares, an increase of 1.3% from the November 15th total of 16,922,793 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 907,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

