Shutterfly (SFLY) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shutterfly from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Shutterfly from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFLY opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Shutterfly has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterfly will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Menon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,624.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Layney sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $145,812.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,661 shares of company stock worth $3,403,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterfly by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,799,000 after purchasing an additional 221,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterfly by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shutterfly by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,595,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,143,000 after purchasing an additional 459,760 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP lifted its holdings in Shutterfly by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,172,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Shutterfly by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

